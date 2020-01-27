Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) to post earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14. Burlington Stores reported earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $1,688,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $220.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $236.02.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

