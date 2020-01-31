Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Coverage Initiated at Gordon Haskett

Equities researchers at Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.37.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $218.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $236.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.83.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,991,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

