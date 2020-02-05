Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an accumulate rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.65.

Shares of BURL traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.55. 449,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,857. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $236.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.34 and a 200 day moving average of $203.80.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,433,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

