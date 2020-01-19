Buru Energy (ASX:BRU) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.17. Buru Energy shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 292,871 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.23. The company has a market cap of $71.29 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

About Buru Energy (ASX:BRU)

Buru Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Western Australia. The company operates through Oil, Gas, and Exploration segments. It holds interests in a portfolio of petroleum exploration permits covering an area of approximately 22,109 square kilometers located in Canning Superbasin in the southwest Kimberley region of Western Australia.

