Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.31

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.31 and traded as low as $20.60. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 992,457 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $242.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.27.

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

