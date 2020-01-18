Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 64,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BFST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 34.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $666,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 66.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $328.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.63%. Analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?