Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Up 5.1% in January

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 66.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 31.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 34.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

BFST traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $336.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.23.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFST. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?