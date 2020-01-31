Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BFST. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of BFST stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,639. The company has a market cap of $336.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 31.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

