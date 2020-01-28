Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

BFST has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.38.

NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. 36 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.23. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 113,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

