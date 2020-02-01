Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BFST. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Business First Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. 13,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

