Buy, Sell or Hold? Sell-side Consensus is in on Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Analysts on the sell-side are offering a consensus “Buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE). Using the following ratings scale: 1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell and 5.0 Strong Sell, analysts have an average recommendation of 2.50 on the shares. Based on a recent trade, the shares are hovering around $9.67 which, according to the Street, yields significant upside potential to the $10.85 consensus price target

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s shares may have a significant upside to the consensus target of 10.85, but how has it been performing relative to the market? The stock’s price is 9.67 and their relative strength index (RSI) stands at 44.73. RSI is a technical oscillator that shows price strength by comparing upward and downward movements. It indicates oversold and overbought price levels for a stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) shares are moving -2.13% trading at $9.67 today.

