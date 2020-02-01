BWS Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ)

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BWS Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS WFTIQ remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,175 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.83.

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

Recommended Story: Overbought