BWX (ASX:BWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.72

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$4.72 ($3.35) and last traded at A$4.63 ($3.28), with a volume of 297445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.60 ($3.26).

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$4.46 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.42. The company has a market cap of $575.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13.

BWX Company Profile (ASX:BWX)

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, Uspa, Edward Beale, and Renew personal care brands.

