BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will post $487.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $470.00 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $478.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 253,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,290. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

In other news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,801.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $224,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 41,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

