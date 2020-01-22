Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) & Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Critical Analysis

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Byline Bancorp and Customers Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Customers Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.84%. Customers Bancorp has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.22%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Customers Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $258.59 million 3.01 $41.19 million $1.18 17.29 Customers Bancorp $476.95 million 1.46 $71.69 million $2.43 9.13

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 18.36% 9.25% 1.22% Customers Bancorp 13.45% 9.72% 0.70%

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Byline Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 57 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services; and home equity and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.