Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 43654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 85.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $782.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?