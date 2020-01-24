Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Issues Earnings Results

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million.

Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,023. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $782.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.17%.

BY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

