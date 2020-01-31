Byotrol Plc (LON:BYOT) Insider John Thomson Langlands Acquires 250,000 Shares

Byotrol Plc (LON:BYOT) insider John Thomson Langlands acquired 250,000 shares of Byotrol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,577.22).

Shares of BYOT stock opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. Byotrol Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.91.

Byotrol (LON:BYOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Byotrol in a research report on Thursday.

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

