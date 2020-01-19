C. Fraser Elliott Buys 257,500 Shares of Gowest Gold Ltd (CVE:GWA) Stock

Gowest Gold Ltd (CVE:GWA) Director C. Fraser Elliott purchased 257,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,092,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,218,400.60.

C. Fraser Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, C. Fraser Elliott purchased 2,045,455 shares of Gowest Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$450,000.10.

Shares of CVE GWA opened at C$0.20 on Friday. Gowest Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Gowest Gold Company Profile

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. It focuses on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Gowest Amalgamated Resources Ltd.

