C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $79.62 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $92.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

