C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.09.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $79.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,288. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $92.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

