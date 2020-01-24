C James Koch Sells 20,000 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $7,661,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, C James Koch sold 7,431 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.42, for a total value of $2,841,763.02.

On Monday, December 30th, C James Koch sold 4,495 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.02, for a total value of $1,708,189.90.

On Friday, December 20th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.48, for a total value of $3,684,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $3,677,700.00.

On Monday, December 16th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $3,713,200.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, C James Koch sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total value of $187,395.00.

NYSE SAM opened at $393.33 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $241.72 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $378.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,039,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

