Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.71, approximately 1,950 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 83,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

CABA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50.

Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

