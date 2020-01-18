Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $1,700.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1,490.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CABO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.60.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,630.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,538.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,353.05. Cable One has a 1-year low of $834.63 and a 1-year high of $1,713.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One will post 31.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total transaction of $344,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $508,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,682 shares of company stock worth $2,615,335. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: Municipal Bonds