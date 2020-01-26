Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,727.84

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,727.84 and last traded at $1,717.90, with a volume of 244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,703.47.

Several research analysts have commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,465.20.

The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,557.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,369.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,682 shares of company stock worth $2,615,335. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

