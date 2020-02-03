Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Cabot Microelectronics to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.90 million. On average, analysts expect Cabot Microelectronics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $145.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.84. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $95.15 and a one year high of $160.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

