Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. Cabot also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.68. 311,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cabot has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cabot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

See Also: Buy Rating