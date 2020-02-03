Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.60-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 443,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,881. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. Cabot has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. Cabot had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Cabot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cabot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

