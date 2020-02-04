Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

CBT traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.13. 443,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. Cabot has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

