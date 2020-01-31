Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Receives $21.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,035,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,341,000 after acquiring an additional 68,519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,410 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,843,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,992,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,696 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COG opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

