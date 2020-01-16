Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Short Interest Up 13.3% in December

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,310,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 24,110,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COG shares. TD Securities cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing