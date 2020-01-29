Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

COG opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.49. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 919,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 168,688 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?