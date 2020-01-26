Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

