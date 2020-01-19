Cache Exploration (CVE:CAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 400000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $623,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Cache Exploration Company Profile (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level