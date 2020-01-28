Caci International (CACI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Caci International to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Caci International has set its FY20 guidance at $11.64-12.42 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caci International to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CACI opened at $267.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.76 and its 200 day moving average is $230.56. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $155.44 and a fifty-two week high of $274.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACI. ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Caci International from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

In related news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

