Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings per share of $2.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69. Caci International posted earnings of $2.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $14.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

Shares of CACI traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.36. The company had a trading volume of 201,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,389. Caci International has a twelve month low of $155.44 and a twelve month high of $274.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.76 and its 200-day moving average is $230.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Caci International news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Caci International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Caci International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Caci International by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caci International by 64.5% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Caci International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

