Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Hits New 52-Week High at $271.32

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $271.32 and last traded at $270.61, with a volume of 131100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.61.

CACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Caci International from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caci International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.41.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

