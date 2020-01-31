Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.91-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Caci International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 11.91-12.70 EPS.

CACI stock traded down $12.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.44. The company had a trading volume of 255,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,762. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Caci International has a 12-month low of $161.26 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.48.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caci International will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Caci International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.55.

In related news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

