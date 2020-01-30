Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $267.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.14. Caci International has a 52 week low of $156.08 and a 52 week high of $274.05.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 376.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,487,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

