Caci International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $285.00 at Citigroup

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $230.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.55.

Caci International stock traded down $12.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.44. The stock had a trading volume of 256,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,767. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.75. Caci International has a 1-year low of $161.26 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

