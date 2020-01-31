Caci International’s (CACI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Caci International (NYSE:CACI) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.91.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $12.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.07. 415,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,405. Caci International has a 1-year low of $161.26 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Caci International’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caci International will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Caci International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Caci International by 26.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Caci International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caci International by 36.2% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Caci International by 46.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

