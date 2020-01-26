Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $16.34. Cadence Bancorp shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 65,315 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $329,800.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks