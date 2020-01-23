Cadence Capital (ASX:CDM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.77 ($0.54), approximately 560,965 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.77 ($0.55).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.04.

About Cadence Capital (ASX:CDM)

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

