Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells $243,750.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $234,552.50.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 700,149 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,494,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,822,000 after acquiring an additional 642,566 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,524,000 after acquiring an additional 548,520 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

