Cadillac Ventures (CVE:CDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.03

Cadillac Ventures Inc. (CVE:CDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 75000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

About Cadillac Ventures (CVE:CDC)

Cadillac Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds interests in the Burnt Hill property, a tungsten tin project located outside of Fredericton, New Brunswick; and the Thierry project covering approximately 11,000 acres located in northwestern Ontario, as well as the Kirkland Lake/Grenfell gold property located to the west of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

