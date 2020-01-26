Cadillac Ventures (CVE:CDC) Trading 50% Higher

Shares of Cadillac Ventures Inc. (CVE:CDC) traded up 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 212,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 101,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

Cadillac Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds interests in the Burnt Hill property, a tungsten tin project located outside of Fredericton, New Brunswick; and the Thierry project covering approximately 11,000 acres located in northwestern Ontario, as well as the Kirkland Lake/Grenfell gold property located to the west of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

