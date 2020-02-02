Cadillac Ventures (CVE:CDC) Trading Up 33.3%

Cadillac Ventures Inc. (CVE:CDC) was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 105,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 132,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

About Cadillac Ventures (CVE:CDC)

Cadillac Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds interests in the Burnt Hill property, a tungsten tin project located outside of Fredericton, New Brunswick; and the Thierry project covering approximately 11,000 acres located in northwestern Ontario, as well as the Kirkland Lake/Grenfell gold property located to the west of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

