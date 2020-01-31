Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.07

Cadogan Petroleum Plc (LON:CAD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and traded as low as $4.65. Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 26,897 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2.82.

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and production of onshore gas, condensate, and oil assets in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company held working interests in four license areas, such as Bitlyanska, Debeslavetska, Cheremkhivska, and Monastyretska that are located in the Carpathian basin.

