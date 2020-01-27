Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the December 31st total of 482,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CAE by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,924. CAE has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

