CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.50.

TSE CAE opened at C$39.25 on Friday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$27.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$822.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

